Urban League of Hampton Roads Teams with Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts for ‘A Seat At The Table’ Event

Urban League of Hampton Roads Teams with Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts for ‘A Seat At The Table’ Event

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts (@VirginiaMOCA) and the civil rights organization The Urban League of Hampton Roads (@ULHRYP) have teamed up to present “A Seat At The Table: An Arts & Culture Experience” in honor of Pharrell’s third annual Something In The Water (@SITW) music festival.

The 21+ event will occur on April 27th from 6PM–11PM. It will include shows by VMOCA artists in residence Amber Pierce, Poetry Jackson, and Nadd Harvin, as well as international artists Kara Walker and LaToya M. Hobbs. Regional ambassadors Ashley Raeneil, Chris Green, Loscar Creations, and QRCKY will join them; they were hand-picked to be showcased throughout the museum.

Fortresses, DJ JOFROXI, and FAKE UZUMI will perform live during the event, which will be hosted by Q5. Along with specially selected music, a panel discussion featuring well-known members of the community will be hosted by Stephanie Walters and focus on the significance of advancing the BIPOC agenda while also amplifying their voices.

Advertisement

You can purchase tickets, see the official schedule, and more here.