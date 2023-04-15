There used to be a narrative promoted that less and less black couples were getting married or engaged. After 8 years of marriage and witnessing several friends navigating through relationships, it was evident that wasn’t true. I did learn that most of us weren’t taught much about how to maintain them. Danisha Baughan created the Conveaux to fill that void and empower the minority community by providing insightful conversation and intricately curated events.

Baughan. who is a mental health counselor and mom of three founded Conveaux in 2016 with an idea to bring a group of loved ones together. Dani used her Bronx livingroom to create a safe environment to allow an open forum for sharing a slew of relationship topics. Now her sold out events have become the talk of town frequented by a hosts of influencers and notables including celebrity therapist Arron Muller, Rapper Styles P and his entrepreneur wife Adjua Styles, Kells Barnett of 5001 Flavors/Harlem Haberdashery and Marsha Badger of Hello Beautiful. Conveaux has since expanded to a life and relationships wellness company that provides holistic services and therapeutic experiences focused on supporting couples find solution-focused work that helps everyone become better for themselves and better for someone else.

The Source got to witness the beauty of a Culinary Conveaux event and it was more than expected. The meticulously designed and tasty shindig included an open conversation and a 4-course vegan meal partially cooked by the couple with handcrafted cocktails by Maker’s Mark and moderated by @introvertnthecity The event–held on love day was a sight to see at Harlem’s hotspot VeganHood. The visually stunning restaurant with decor by Nazure was the perfect backdrop for an evening of conversing over good food. The all plant-based fine dining experience was created by the owners Lanise Herman-Thomas & Janine Smalls to bring a familiar and relatable taste to our urban community. From the vegan ‘meatballs’, the mac and cheese to our ‘crab cakes’–everything would fool the pickiest meat eater. The owners—who are sisters—hold a fondness for the neighborhood being one of the first vegan restaurants in Harlem. They started their business during the height of COVID out of their office kitchen. “We saw a need in our neighborhood for food that was similar to what we grew up eating but instead of it being animals it needed to be 100% plant-based vegan. We thought “how could we get people to love vegan food when they believe that all vegans eat are leaves and water?”

Well their Saint Nick Fried Chick’n, soy free mac & cheese, potato salad, skrimp and grits and Oreo puddings, will definitely change your mind. The event included fun games, photos, libations and a cute couples gift bag with a picnic blanket included for more cool conveaux’s.

