One of our lowkey favorite couples–50 Cent and Cuban Link have been in a relationship for a few years now, and Cuban’s latest post suggests that they just might be engaged.

Saturday, Cuban who’s real name is Jamira Haynes–posted a video walking down a hallway arm-in-arm with her man wearing a fitted see-through white dress.

In the background, a song with the lyrics “You don’t know what love is/ And I need you to know…” plays as the scene cuts to the former athlete recording Fif live on stage at a performance.

The camera then pans to Cuban’s left ring finger where a huge flawless rock sits comfortably on her ring finger.. The caption features a white heart emoji and a lock emoji, suggesting that the pair is about to be on lock.Are we here for Mr and Mrs Curtis Jackson?

Watch the video below: