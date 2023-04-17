Aye y’all, 6ix9ine is singing now. In his second release since being ran down on at a Florida gym, the rainbow-haired rapper let off a new track, “WAPAE,” from his visit to Uganda, Africa.
“UGANDA, AFRICA I LOVE YOU,” 6ix9ine wrote on Instagram. “I CANT WAIT TO EDIT THIS VIDEO. IM SO HAPPY I FLEW 22 HOURS JUST TO MAKE SURE YOU GUYS WERE IN THIS VIDEO. WAPAE MUSIC VIDEO HOPEFULLY THIS SATURDAY/SUNDAY.”
In the video, 6ix9ine is seen handing out money to children and also joining them for dancing. In addition to his singing, 6ix9ine is spotted with a bodacious woman in a shower.
In a separate post, Tekashi revealed that he filmed 70% of the film’s music video on his iPhone.
You can hear the song and see the full video below.