Shocking video of Beef star David Choe detailing his alleged assault of a Black woman has gone viral.

In a clip from Choe’s podcast DVDASA has sparked outrage and disgust for the actor who plays Isaac, and who painted all the title cards for Beef. In 2014, Choe bragged about being “a successful rapist” of a Black woman but later denied it as “bad storytelling” for “shock value.”

“According to his own telling, the woman David Choe assaulted is Black. He describes himself as a ‘successful rapist,” Aura Bogado wrote on Twitter with a clip from a now-deleted episode called “Erection Quest. The Tweet has more than 1.4 million views a day later.

Advertisement

“But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest,” Choe said on the podcast.

Even his co-host Asa Akira looked shocked, saying, “Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now. And the only way to get your d*ck really hard– is rape.”

“Yeah,” Choe said, doubling down as two other men laughed. They went on to ask what she looked like. He fed into their sadistic fantasy by describing her body, hair and race.

“Who cares what she looks like? Dave is telling us he’s a rapist,” Akira said.

“A successful rapist,” Choe said at the end of the excerpt.

“She’s definitely not into it,” he said during an earlier part of the story.

A month after making the comments, Choe claimed on his old website that it was a story he made up for his so-called art.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist.” Choe wrote.

“I am an artist and a storyteller and I view my show [“DVDASA”] as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show.”

Watch the clip below.

Thoughts?