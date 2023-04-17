At the Coachella Music Festival, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs unexpectedly performed “Creepin” during Metro Boomin’s headline set.

When Metro Boomin released the remix of his now platinum track “Creepin” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, he enlisted Diddy, who had a part in the original Bad Boy classic “I Don’t Wanna Know,” which was performed, written, and produced by former Bad Boy artist and hitman Mario Winans.

Metro Boomin released the star-studded video with Diddy, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage last month as well. Mario Winans and R&B singer and actress Coco Jones make special appearances in the video, which pays homage to the original hit.

