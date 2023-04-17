E-40 traveled alongside his beloved Golden State Warriors to their round one, game one, matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. During the game, he was tossed after a confrontation with a female fan. E-40 now says the moment was a result of “racial bias.”

In a statement to Billboard, E-40 says he was disrespected during some heckling.

“On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento,” E-40 wrote. “During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

40 added, “I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior.”

Part of the incident can be seen below.