Erykah Badu Working On Collab Album With Madlib And Embarking On U.S. Tour With Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu Working On Collab Album With Madlib And Embarking On U.S. Tour With Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) have announced that they’re embarking on a 25-city tour of the United States. Producer Madlib recently revealed that he has an upcoming project in the works with the neo-soul queen—Erykah Badu. The talented and highly sought after composer appeared on Sway in the Morning with Talib Kweli to promote their new album Liberation 2. During the conversation, Madlib said he recently began work on a full-length effort with Ms. Badu.

He added: “[Erykah and I] just started on an album … We have a lot of unreleased stuff.” teased an upcoming project with Badu

Badu’s tour—the Unfollow Me tour begins on June 11 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. It will conclude on July 23 at the American Airlines Center in San Antonio, TX.

Advertisement

Pre-sales begin on April 20 through Ticketmaster.

Check out the Unfollow Me tour dates below:

June

11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TC

13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

July

1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA

8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX