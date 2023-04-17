Flo Milli Teams with NYX Professional Make-Up for Coachella Performance and Bold Eye Look

Over the weekend, Flo Milli performed some of her best singles on the Coachella stage in collaboration with NYX Professional Makeup.

A full face of NYX Professional Makeup products that are ideal for the festival stage and beyond was worn by Flo Milli.

Step 1: Prep with the NYX Face Freezie Cooling Primer + Moisturizer. Apply before makeup for perfectly primed skin.

Step 2: Create wavy, graphic eye art using the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in the shade Milk. Apply gemstones just under the brow bone toward the outer corner of the eye for a reflective look that is guaranteed to shine on and off stage.

Step 3: Take the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in the shade Black Bean and apply to the water line. Smudge and smoke out using the NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Color Palette in Utopia. Apply shadow to upper lid as well for an added pop of color and dimension.

Step 4: Using the NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Matte Liquid Liner in Black, create a tight lined wing on the upper lid.

Step 5: Finish the look off with a swipe of the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in the shade Sugar Glass for a non-sticky shine that lasts all day.

During this festival season, graphic eye makeup looks, including bright colors, glitter, and stick-on gems, were popular at the Polo Fields, worn by both festival goers and celebrities. Flo Milli, a rising star in the music business, expertly paired her lyrical brilliance with NYX Professional beauty’s festival-approved products to perfectly mix her distinctive musical style and showstopping beauty artistry!

· *The following tools were utilized to achieve this look: NYX Professional Makeup The Marshmellow Blender Sponge, NYX Professional Makeup Pro Powder Brush, and NYX Professional Makeup Dual Fiber Setting Brush