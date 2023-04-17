The Summer Smash is back in Chicago this June, announcing headliners for the new home of SeatGeek Stadium.

Alum of Summer Smash Playboi Carti will perform on Sunday to help finish out the night. Rap royalty Kid Cudi and Future have been asked to headline the festival’s 5th-anniversary celebration on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Additionally, each night will have a surprise appearance by $uicideboy$ (on Friday), Lil Uzi Vert (on Saturday), and a Chicago musician who will be named later (on Sunday).

“After we wrapped up last year’s event in such a successful manner, I know that it might be hard to repeat but our booking team really outdid themselves and delivered our best lineup to date,” said Summer Smash Festival Cofounder and SPKRBX Founder Berto Solorio. “With a bigger and better home locked in as we relocated to our new home at SeatGeek Stadium, we hope Summer Smash fans from across the globe will join us as we celebrate our fifth anniversary this summer.”

Three-day GA ($275+) and VIP ($499+) tickets will be available for purchase today via www.TheSummerSmash.com, in addition to single-day GA ($99) and VIP ($199) tickets.