In order to tell the tale of the 16 teams embarking on “The Journey” during the NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel, which get underway this weekend with five nationally televised games across ESPN platforms, ESPN has partnered together with award-winning artist and NBA fan H.E.R.

H.E.R. and famed songwriter Diane Warren’s new, unreleased song, “The Journey,” will appear in several in-game ESPN production pieces, including vignettes with H.E.R. The vignettes and other production components use song lyrics to illustrate the various routes each of the 16 NBA Playoff teams takes.

“The NBA regular season is one long journey, and then you get to the NBA Playoffs, which is a journey of its own. All 16 teams have their own paths to accomplishing their goal of an NBA Championship. And, as the song says, ‘it’s a hell of a ride.’ We are honored that H.E.R chose to team up with ESPN to help introduce this song to the world. It’s another great example of what we can do at the intersection of sports and music.” – Tim Corrigan, ESPN Vice President, Production

“As an NBA fan, I’m so grateful to be part of this year’s ‘Journey’ to the NBA Finals,” said H.E.R.

Advertisement

ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will feature two more H.E.R. songs, including “Glory,” a second unreleased song, and “We Going Crazy,” a DJ Khaled and H.E.R. collaboration.

“The Journey” will be available soon to fans via RCA Records.