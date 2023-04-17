It has been quiet on the Jonathan Majors front following his domestic violence arrest. Marvel is prepared to replace the actor if the investigation results return unfavorable.

Marvel insider Jeff Snieder revealed that Majors, who is currently planned to be a key component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could be replaced, citing Majors’ team and Marvel aligned with a plan for handling the issue.

One of the names floating as an option is Snowfall’s Damson Idris.

Advertisement

“Even though there hasn’t been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I’ve heard that’s the kind of actor, who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens,” said Sneider.

The next edition in the MCU is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set for release on May 5, 2023.

via