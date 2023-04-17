Metro Boomin Recruits John Legend, Future, 21 Savage, The Weekend, Diddy, and More for ‘Heroes and Villains’ Coachella Set

With a distinguished cast of “heroes and villains,” Metro Boomin closed out Coachella’s opening night performance while completely covered in Chrome Hearts.

John Legend, Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, and Diddy descended on the Sahara Tent in full force to perform their Metro-produced best and most recent hits, with 21 Savage co-signing him as “the greatest producer of our generation” on stage. Mike Dean played the saxophone and keys while The Weeknd surprised the audience with an unheard song. La Mar Taylor oversaw the set’s artistic direction, and Human Person handled the production design.

