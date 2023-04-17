Offset commemorated his late family and group member Takeoff with a new tattoo. The massive piece of art is on his back. “Love you 4L & after,” Offset wrote on Instagram as he showed the new piece.

Offset appears ready to give fans a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

Hitting his Instagram stories, Offset revealed a Takeoff in his trademark float, rapping alongside Iceweat Vezzo. Offset is seen in the clip enjoying the single with a nice lil bit of flexing in for good measure.

There are currently no details on where we will be able to have the single, but you can see the preview below.