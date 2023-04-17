Jalen Hurts is a well-paid man. According to Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles and Hurts have agreed to a 5-year, $255 million contract extension. Hurts will now be the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The deal was confirmed by Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn, grabbing Huts $179.304 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.
Rap reports he gets $110 million fully guaranteed at signing, the third most ever, and has $126.5 million fully guaranteed by year 2, the second most of all time.
Hurts receives a raise this year, along with a $23.294M signing bonus, and is now under contract with Philly through 2028 on a deal that enables the team to remain intact. The no-trade clause is the first in the history of the franchise.