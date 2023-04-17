Miami Hip Hop pioneer Trick Daddy has made. dramatic change in his appearance, switching out his gold grills which he sported for three decades, in exchange for new porcelain veneers.

Miami-based dentist 5 Star Smiles performed the procedure, telling TMZ that TD had significant decay under his gold teeth from not going to a dentist in over 15 years. It was reported that the Slip-N-Slide founder had to undergo bone graft surgery, leaving him with temporary fillings in his upper teeth until his gums heal.

Owner Danielle Noguera says that Trick will continue the process and get the bottom teeth done next week.

The process will take two months in total and has cost him $60K to date. The entire process will be documented on upcoming episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami later this year.