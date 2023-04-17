Benzino is back to reflecting on his beef with Eminem. According to the rapper, the late Michael Jackson thanked him for dissing Slim Shady back in the day.

Popping up on The Gauds Show podcast, Benzino claims MJ praised him for the diss after Eminem made light of the situation where Michael Jackson once caught on fire. That moment was in the “Just Lose It” video.

“I met Mike through Teddy [Riley]. He called me and he thanked me. Because when Eminem dissed him with the fire situation, in the video, Mike called and I remember his assistant put him on the phone and I sat there and listened to him. And he thanked me.” – Benzino

You can hear it all from Benzino below.

Advertisement