It’s a whole lot of pink in the video for Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” remix.

The two begin in a pink bedroom where the two stars sit on top of a bed, before applying each other’s makeup, twerking, and letting off their fire bars.

The Barbz and the Spice Cabinet collide as two of Hip-Hop’s leading ladies, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, have combined for the highly anticipated “Princess Diana” remix. The new banger adds Nicki’s bars to Ice Spice’s prior delivery, which feature an additional cosign to the rising star of the Bronx baddie.

“Princess Diana” was featured on her January EP, Like…?, which also featured “Munch (Feelin U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood.”