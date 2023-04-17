Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, shared her experience with internet trolls since announcing her engagement to Wayne Deuce. The 23-year-old CEO of the Choc Factory appeared on Karamo and revealed how bullying has affected her.

Karamo shared how he saw the comments on social media about Cori’s complexion and people claiming Deuce is only with her because her father is Snoop Dogg.

“Just being in the public eye. People are going to say things, whether you are posting something good or you posting something bad. There is always going to be somebody negative. So it brought me to a place that I don’t wish on anybody,” Broadus said.

Broadus told Karamo that she waited a day to post about her engagement because she knew the folks were about to go in.

“This is supposed to be the happiest moment in my life. When I look at the comments, it makes me the saddest girl in my life,” Broadus said, referring to people calling her ugly in her engagement photo. “When people say those things, and you’re already dealing with insecurities, it triggers it because you already have someone online saying this about you, and I’m like, damn, that’s how I feel.”

She also revealed she is battling depression and lupus that started when she was a child.

“I got sick at the age of 6. Imagine being sick that young. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m just going to the doctor. I’m taking all these medications, and medications make you mentally feel some type of way as well,” Broadus said. “It was just a lot to go through as a little girl, and I’m still going through as an adult.

“I felt like when I was a kid. I was always an outcast. My brothers are light skin. They are slimmer. Even my friends, I have light skin friends with curly hair. I just was always different,” she said.

Broadus told the daytime host that although she is becoming better at brushing off the haters, receiving hateful comments still hurts.

“I’ve been bullied all my life, so like, when I first got social media, it is like I get more negative love than positive love,” Broadus said. “It’s always bout how I look, and what size I am, and my skin, and it just brought me to a place where I just didn’t want to be here no more.

She plans to help young people find their inner power to turn negative feelings into positive changes for themselves.

“If I had all of this instilled in me when I was younger. Whatever anybody had to say about me would not have even mattered,” she added.

Watch the video below.