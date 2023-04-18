50 Cent Once Again Shades STARZ: ‘I’m Not Selling Any Other Shows to STARZ’

Don’t look for 50 Cent to deliver more BMF or any other shows to STARZ. Hitting Instagram, his on and off war with the premium cable channel is back on, calling the company “the wrong people.”

“I have the number 1, 2, 3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people,” he wrote. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.”

50 already has three BMF spinoffs planned for the network but it appears that it is the end of his run.

Could it be possible he found the right people elsewhere? 50 Cent has been tapped to lead the new series Vice City for Paramount +. According to Deadline, the series is a partnership of Lionsgate Television, Paramount Television Studios, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s G-Unit Film & Television.

The series is an original idea from writers and executive producers Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, who will serve as executive producer and director. Executive producers also include G-Unit, as well as Alex Young and Jason Spitz for 87 Eleven.

Vice City will follow three friends and former soldiers returning to Miami in the mid-80s after a dishonorable discharge for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal.

The synopsis adds: