Bad Bunny Says His Collaboration with Grupo Frontera Tells the World More About Latin Culture

Bad Bunny is keeping the hits coming, most recently teaming with Grupo Frontera for the single “Un X100to.”

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Bad Bunny detailed the collaboration with Grupo Frontera.

“I really love Grupo Frontera because I think they have a lot of feelings in their songs,” Bad Bunny said. “I love the way that they perform and they made it with the heart just like me. I’ve been in love with this whole movement, this new movement of Mexican music. I think it’s beautiful what is happening. It’s very necessary because the world needed, I think the world needed to know more about all culture, the Latin culture.

“Another perspective is not only reggaeton and perreo and urban music. There are also other very beautiful and very wild genres of Latin music. So, for the new generation, this authentic music, made by young people, that’s what I love it. They have the authentic sound, the essence, but with a new color, with a new sound, it’s fresh, it’s a totally different breath.”

You can hear the new single below.