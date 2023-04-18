Severl reports have confirmed that a D.C. based rapper has been taken into custody for allegedly being involved with a fentanyl pill trafficking ring, which shipped 5,000 pills from Los Angeles to Maryland.

The DEA began investigating Marvin Bussie aka MoneyMarr last year when they suspected the trap rapper of bi-coastal drug trafficking. Bussie and his co-defendant, Quencella Turner,, have been charged with conspiracy to import a dangerous controlled substance and other related offenses.

Bussie is being held in the Charles County Detention Center in La Plata, Maryland after going on he run when a warrant was issued.

Advertisement

Bussie is currently being held in custody with no bond.