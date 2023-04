Erykah Badu is getting ready to return on the road, and she will be joined by Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def. The two will embark on the Unfollow Me Tour.

The run of shows will begin on June 11 in San Antonio before making runs to Vegas, Chicago, Philly, L.A., New York City, and more on the arena tour.

The tour comes in the 20th-anniversary run of Badu’s third album, Worldwide Underground. You can see the full run of shows below.

