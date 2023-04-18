Sunday, June 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT marks the premiere of the HBO Original drama series THE IDOL. The show will be broadcast on HBO and streamable on Max.

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in THE IDOL, which was co-created by Sam Levinson (of HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. This year’s Cannes Film Festival will host the series’ world debut.

The show’s logline reads:

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Joining The Weeknd and Depp in the series is Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

You can see the show’s trailer below.