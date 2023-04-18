Jamie Foxx is still hospitalized following a “medical complication.”

According to People, Foxx is still in an Atlanta-area medical facility undergoing tests attempting to figure out what was the source of Foxx’s issue.

Foxx was on set with Cameron Diaz for their film Back in Action one day before the medical issue.

Advertisement

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized last Tuesday with a medical complication, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed in a statement.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Additional details have not been revealed, but a source close to TMZ stated the event happened Tuesday morning and “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

The family statement is available below.