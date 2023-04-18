Nick Cannon has been making his rounds discussing his parenting and trailer load of kids. The father of 12 recently shared that it doesn’t benefit anyone but him to have all his children under one roof. Despite being siblings, the actor who shares his kids with six women says seeing them individually works a lot better.

People Magazine reports:

The actor tells PEOPLE why it “works a lot better” for him to spend individual time with each of his kids rather than get the whole group together.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old, whose new morning show The Daily Cannon debuts on Amp later this month, tells PEOPLE that it “works a lot better” for him to spend individual time with his 12 kids rather than get the whole group together.

Noting that all of his kids come together “when necessary,” he feels the “only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me.”

“I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience,” he says. “I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around.”

Looking to the future, Cannon says he thinks things may change.

“I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I’m sure everyone will start coming to me in one place,” he shares.

Check out Nick’s growing family below.