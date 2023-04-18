Your 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. He becomes the second-youngest player ever to win the award.

Jackson beat out Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the awards. Jackson secured 56 of 100 first-place votes and a total of 391 points.

According to ESPN, Jackson became the fourth 23-year-old to win the award, joining Alvin Robertson, Kawhi Leonard, and Dwight Howard.

This season he averaged three blocks, and one steals, anchoring a top-five defense in the league.