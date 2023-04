You can cut engagement alarms and wedding bells. 50 Cent and Cuban Link are not engaged.

Sources close to the Power mogul reached out to TMZ and revealed despite the ring on her special finger, Cuban Link and 50 are not engaged. The image and a post on Cuban Link’s IG story aided in the rumors, but as of now, the two are not engaged.

However, there was emphasis put on the couple still being together.

You can see the post that got the net in an uproar below.