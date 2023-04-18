Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers are set to star in the new Netflix film The Perfect Find. The movie is set for a global release on June 23.

The film’s synopsis reads:

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Joining Union and Powers in the film are Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony, and Gina Torres.

“[It] really sparked something inside of me about older women, and how we can oftentimes disappear from society, almost, in terms of people looking at us as like we are past our prime. That we carry no value, that no one sees value in a woman over 28, much less over 35, much less over 40,” Union said to Vanity Fair. “But baby, I’m thriving.”

You can see the trailer and first-look photos below.