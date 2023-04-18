[WATCH] Cam’Ron and Lil Wayne Perform “Touch It or Not” At Apollo

First performances from Cam’ron are becoming a thing. Over the weekend, Kill Cam hit the Apollo Theater stage and performed “Touch It Or Not” with Lil Wayne.

Weezy was in NYC for his tour, when he was joined by the Dipset legend to perform their street classic.

Lil Wayne performing “Touch It Or Not”with Cam’ron at the Apollo Theatre 🎭🔥pic.twitter.com/YdxtgtXOV4 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 17, 2023

Earlier this year, also at the Appollo, Cam and Ma$e had a one-night-only show featuring Jadakiss at Harlem’s Apollo Theater and performed their “Horse And Carriage” hit for the first time n their careers.

“Imma keep it a hundred: I ain’t do this song in so long. So Imma just act like y’all know it and do a little bit of this,” said Cam’Ron.

Mase went on to say, “Yo, we never got to perform this song. We never got to perform this.”