[WATCH] Outlaw Napoleon Says Snoop’s “Hit ‘Em Up” Comments Were Because He Was Upset ‘Pac Took His Shine

[WATCH] Outlaw Napoleon Says Snoop’s “Hit ‘Em Up” Comments Were Because He Was Upset ‘Pac Took His Shine

Napoleon of Tha Outlawz has commented on Snoop Dogg saying he didn’t like the late Tupac Shakur’s landmark diss record “Hit ‘Em Up”, which was aimed at his friend-turned-nemesis Notorious B.I.G.

Napoleon said Snoop never expressed that sentiment before now, adding, “For Snoop to say he never liked ‘Hit Em Up,’ he never expressed that. You got videos of him on stage with ‘Pac, Pac rapping ‘Hit Em Up’ and he’s rapping right along with him.”

He went on to say that Snoop was even singing the lyrics with him while at the House of Blue performance and bobbing his head in the studio.He says it’s strange that Snoop would say all of these things that he’s never say if’Pac was alive.

Advertisement