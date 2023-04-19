50 Cent was courtside for both Game 1 and 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ visits to Sacramento to take on the Kings. So she was present when Draymond Green stepped on the chest of forward Domantas Sabonis.

50 claims he asked Draymond what he did it for, and he got a big dog response.

“Said @money23green what the fvck you do that for?” 50 wrote. “He said 50 im a big stepper, i’m out here steppin on shit it’s the play offs. I was sitting there like oh shit!”

The Golden State Warriors must figure out how to claw back into their series with the Sacramento Kings without Draymond Green. The NBA has suspended Green for one game after stomping on the chest of Kings’ forward Domantas Sabonis.

The ruling contrasts the earlier belief that Green would receive a fine but not be suspended. The league office states, “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

In case you missed it, in the fourth quarter of Game 2, Green’s foot was grabbed by Sabonis once he fell to the floor. Once Green freed his foot, he stomped on Sabonis’s chest and headed back up the court.

Testing reveals Sabonis has a bruised sternum and will be questionable for Game 3.

Green offered an explanation, stating this was the second time his leg was grabbed during the series.

My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far,” Green said. “I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

Game 3 will be in Chase Center on Thursday.