50 Cent continues to make moves in Hollywood. He is teaming up with Mel Gibson for a new crime movie, Boneyard. The film is based on true events as the plot centers on an FBI agent trying to track down a serial killer named “The Bone Collector”. Gibson plays the FBI agent, while 50 Cent stars as the police chief helping Gibson. The film is currently being filmed in Las Vegas.

Long-time actor Mel Gibson has been slowly becoming active again. Last year, he was in a host of movies, including Bandit, Hot Seat, and Father Stu. He has recently been cast for the John Wick spinoff series, The Continental. The series is set to be released in September on Peacock.

50 Cent has been behind the scenes producing STARZ hit shows Power and BMF, but he is back to acting with this one. He also plans to act in The Expendables 4, which will be released in September.

