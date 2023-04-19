Today, Alicia Keys made the announcement that she will begin a summer concert tour in North America on June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR, which Live Nation is putting on, comes after Keys’ critically acclaimed and sold-out The Alicia + Keys World Tour, which took her across Europe, North America, and will soon reach Latin America.
The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR general on sale will start on Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. local time. The pre-sale period will be Tuesday, April 18, through Thursday, April 20. Tuesday, April 18th, at 1 pm ET, the Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare Presales will begin. On Thursday, April 20th, at 10 am local time, Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Venue Presales will begin operations. Visit LiveNation.com for additional information on purchasing tickets.
The GRAMMY Award-winning worldwide superstar will return to North America for 23 arena dates on the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR with a brand-new, entirely rebuilt, and revised concert experience and set list. In a 360-degree, “in the round” production structure, Keys will perform live for the first time ever on this tour, giving fans a totally new and thrilling experience.
Keys says, “The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
You can see dates for the shows below.
June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum
July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
July 18 Chicago, IL United Center
July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena
July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum