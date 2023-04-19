Today, Alicia Keys made the announcement that she will begin a summer concert tour in North America on June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR, which Live Nation is putting on, comes after Keys’ critically acclaimed and sold-out The Alicia + Keys World Tour, which took her across Europe, North America, and will soon reach Latin America.

The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR general on sale will start on Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. local time. The pre-sale period will be Tuesday, April 18, through Thursday, April 20. Tuesday, April 18th, at 1 pm ET, the Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare Presales will begin. On Thursday, April 20th, at 10 am local time, Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Venue Presales will begin operations. Visit LiveNation.com for additional information on purchasing tickets.

The GRAMMY Award-winning worldwide superstar will return to North America for 23 arena dates on the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR with a brand-new, entirely rebuilt, and revised concert experience and set list. In a 360-degree, “in the round” production structure, Keys will perform live for the first time ever on this tour, giving fans a totally new and thrilling experience.

Advertisement

Keys says, “The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

You can see dates for the shows below.

unnamed 20

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum