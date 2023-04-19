The much-anticipated documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, produced and directed by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023, according to Apple Original Films and A24.

The inspiring film, Stephen Curry: Underrated, chronicles the incredible maturation of one of basketball’s most significant, dynamic, and unexpected players, Stephen Curry. This feature-length documentary charts Curry’s development from an undersized college basketball player at a small-town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, creating one of the most powerful sporting dynasties in history. It combines intimate cinéma vérité, archival material, and on-camera interviews.

Along with fellow Oscar nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner, and Marissa Torres Ericson, Nicks also produces. Executive producers include Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Emily Osborne.

Advertisement