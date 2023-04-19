NBA Youngboy might be one of the biggest artists of our generation, but he’s a father first and foremost. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper is only 23 years old and now welcomes his 11th child into the world. Of course, this set the internet on fire, with some even comparing him to Nick Cannon, who has 12 kids total.

Prior to this new bundle of joy, NBA Youngboy had ten children with eight different baby mothers.

Now, it seems an Instagram model named Drew Valentina has given birth to Youngboy’s newborn. Rumors circulated online at the end of last year when Valentine posted her pregnant belly to her 102K followers on Instagram with the caption, “thank u for choosing me to be your mommy.”

Advertisement

Most of the comments under the post seem to address NBA Youngboy, whose cultlike fanbase holds nothing back when it comes to trolling on social media. Valentia’s more recent posts show her without the baby bump, meaning the baby must have been born. Details such as the baby’s name have yet to be revealed.

On the music tip, NBA Youngboy recently unveiled his new single titled “Rear View” featuring Mariah The Scientist. The song sees YB crooning for a lover who isn’t giving him the same love in return. Fans can look forward to his forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home album.