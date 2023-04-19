Frank Ocean’s Coachella set left many fans underwhelmed. In an update before weekend two, Ocean is stated to have suffered a serious ankle injury days before his performance, leading to a production change.

According to TMZ, Frank Ocean was on hand at rehearsals and got injured while riding a bike to transport across the festival grounds.

Ocean’s set was supposed to include an ice rink and ice skaters, casting over 100 skaters. Upon their arrival at Coachella, every piece of the skating routine was scrapped. The skaters would instead operate as background dancers and wore custom Prada.

Weekend 2 is loading….