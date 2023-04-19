Justin Bieber isn’t here for the words spoken against Frank Ocean. Hitting Instagram, Bieber salutes an artist who “deeply moved” him.

“I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.” – Justin Bieber

Bieber may be alone in his belief, as Frank Ocean’s Coachella set left many fans underwhelmed. In an update before weekend two, Ocean is stated to have suffered a serious ankle injury days before his performance, leading to a production change.

According to TMZ, Frank Ocean was on hand at rehearsals and got injured while riding a bike to transport across the festival grounds.

Advertisement

Ocean’s set was supposed to include an ice rink and ice skaters, casting over 100 skaters. Upon their arrival at Coachella, every piece of the skating routine was scrapped. The skaters would instead operate as background dancers and wore custom Prada.

Weekend 2 is loading….