The revolutionary two-day music festival MADE IN AMERICA, produced by JAY-Z, will be back in Philadelphia on September 2 and 3. Early bird tickets and VIP packages are now available.

“The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend. 2022 was an overwhelming success with our headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, all the amazing talent on the line-up, and the positive energy from all our attendees,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “For 2023, we look forward to returning to the City Of Brotherly Love for another record-breaking year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.”

The festival supports the neighborhood that has served as its home for more than ten years, in addition to paying tribute to musicians and artists. Since the event’s first two-day concert in 2012, Philadelphia has benefited financially to the tune of more than $180 million. The festival’s perennially significant Cause Village, which raises money for charities that are essential to carrying out desperately needed good deeds in Philadelphia and beyond, will also be back.

For the latest on the “Made In America” Festival, visit www.madeinamericafest.com.