Meek Mill continues to do good work in the public eye. This time, he took his efforts internationally as he was just in Poland. Along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and a host of others, the Championship rapper marched in to remember all lives affected by the Holocaust. The march is a yearly event called the “March of the Living.”

The “March of the Living” is just under two miles as participants will march through the location of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. It was the largest Nazi concentration camp in World War II. Kraft has always fought against antisemitism as he led the march with the lighting of the torch. Meek and Kraft have been good friends since he was put in prison back in 2018 by a biased judge. They both are a part of the REFORM group that aims to improve probation, parole, and prison conditions.

Just recently, Meek was involved with a Kraft’s new campaign to prevent hate crimes against Jews. Along with Tom Brady and Mike Tyson, the group raised $25 million. It is not only to prevent hate crimes against Jewish people but to prevent hate crimes against people in general.

