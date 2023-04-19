Megan Thee Stallion reemerged after the Tory Lanez trial in March 2023. The Houston Hottie was booked for performances aligned with March Madness and began to appear at some of the hottest events in the country. But she did not speak about her current state or the trial until now.

In an Elle cover story, Megan Thee Stallion talked about enduring everything from her shooting to the fallout and how she did not want to view herself as a victim but instead as a survivor.

Thee Hot Girl Coach for THEE COVER of @ELLEmagazine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gi0ac2DeO6 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 18, 2023

“I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” Thee Stallion wrote. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

She also highlighted Lanez’s attempts to muddy the media into support and belief of his account.

“For years, my attacker laughed and joked about my trauma. For years, my attacker peddled false narratives about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. For years, my attacker tried to leverage social media to take away my power. Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle.”

You can read the entire powerful story from Thee Stallion here or below.