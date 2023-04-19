Pretty Stoned debuted on Wed. April 19th at 8 pm EST. The movie follows Stella (Pretty Vee) and her head-butting co-worker, Darcy (Paris Berelc) as they put their differences asides, after finding themselves sky-high in a boatload of trouble when one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug Queen Pin (Brandee Evans) and her henchwomen. The Pretty Stoned stars speak on how they got into their bag to play their respective roles.

Pretty Vee can relate to the “bold and fearless” nature of Stella.

“She’s me,” says the Wild ‘N Out star. “Stella is fun and very outspoken, so I think it was the right match for me. It was divine. I’m like Smokey on Friday and Darcy is my Craig.”

While the two don’t start off in the most comradic fashion, they eventually come together for the greater good of ganja.

On the other hand, Brandee Evans plays Tick Tock, a tough, intense henchwoman and Madame X’s enforcer. Evans, an avid MTV watcher in her adolescence, expressed her desire to work with the brand for quite some time.

“A weed movie with women? I was obsessed immediately,” says Evans. “I love the character of Tick Tock. She’s unhinged, and I was looking forward to doing a comedy.”

While Evans displays her versatility in the film, she understood the assignment of funny, given the number of cast-mates with comedic backgrounds.

“I had to make sure that I was on top of my comedic timing,” she says. “I learned so much because I love comedy, but I haven’t been doing it.”

Evans adds that Pretty Stoned helped prepare her for future comedic roles.

In addition to Vee and Evans, the star-studded cast of Paris Berelc, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Porsha Williams, Skye Townsend, Jess Hilarious, Dreamdoll and more turn mary jane magic into an adventure.

If you love classic films like How High and Half-Baked, you can add Pretty Stoned to your list to help usher in your 4/20. On Wednesday, April 19, How High, How High 2 and Half Baked are set to air on MTV as a part of a movie marathon stunt leading into the premiere of Pretty Stoned.