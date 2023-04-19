WE TV just announced a new series titled Toya & Reginae, which will revolve around the lives of hip-hop icon Lil Wayne’s ex-wife Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter Reginae Carter. The unscripted series will follow the mother-daughter duo’s lives and challenges. The show is a spinoff of the acclaimed Growing Up Hip Hop which featured the duo.

The newly married Toya and her daughter has been the talk of the town since Reginae’s relationships have been public. The press release states, “As happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos.” The series will premiere this fall and be available on WE TV and ALLBLK. Johnson-Rushing spoke to Variety and said, “I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last.”