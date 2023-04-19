Third Bad Bunny Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds

The newest wax figure of Bad Bunny, a multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning international legend, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The third figure for the artist is dressed similarly to Bad Bunny at the 2021 American Music Awards, down to the jewelry and hairstyle. The design of Bad Bunny’s newest wax sculpture was influenced by the El Utimo Tour Del Mundo album cover. The Latin superstar’s wax sculpture is displayed in front of a purple semi-truck that is decorated with flames.

“We’re revealing Bad Bunny’s figure today to not only celebrate his 11 nominations for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards, but to congratulate and honor him for being the first latin artist to headline Coachella,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “He’s having such an incrediblen incredible year and we’re excited to be a part of his success by revealing his third figure.”

Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, is a singer, rapper, and composer who contributed to the popularity of reggaeton and trap music. He is admired for his willingness to think, speak, and dress unconventionally and adored for his talent to produce music that touches millions of people. His song “Diles” propelled him to fame in 2016 and landed him a deal with Hear This Music. Since then, Bad Bunny has been more popular with to radio singles like “La Cancion” and “Dime Si Te Acuerdas” and has worked with well-known musicians to produce songs like “Mia” with Drake.

Advertisement

A group of twenty London-based painters worked for almost six months to develop the magnificent new figure. Each individual attribute, including hair color and texture, eye color, skin tone, nail shape, and more, was captured and created using analysis of hundreds of videos and photographs. The best wax museum in the world, Madame Tussauds, allows visitors to meet their favorite celebrities without any barriers or ropes. They keep highlighting idols and icons in astonishingly lifelike accuracy and detail. Beginning on April 18, the public can see Bad Bunny’s newest waxwork only at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.