Tony Rock Looks for the Good in AI-Generated Music: ‘You Can Have the Biggie and Tupac Album’

Tony Rock Looks for the Good in AI-Generated Music: ‘You Can Have the Biggie and Tupac Album’

This AI thing is getting out of control, isn’t it? Over the weekend, an outpour of AI-generated singles hit the Internet. The most notable was a dupe Drake and The Weeknd single. But could there be some good in it? Tony Rock thinks so.

TMZ caught the comedian at the airport, and he believes it could give us more music from Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. in the form of a joint album.

“I’m looking forward the collaborations we never got because of musicians’ untimely passing,” Rock said. “You can have the Biggie and Tupac album. Isn’t that something everybody would want to hear? A Biggie and Tupac collab.”

Advertisement

He added, “Musically, I would love to see Michael Jackson, featuring JAY-Z, featuring Tupac, featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard.”

It may be a good idea. MAY. But good luck getting past the estates with that one. You can hear Tony Rock’s ideas below.