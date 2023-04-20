Freshly sprung from legal issues, 03 Greedo is looking to get back to work, announcing Another Purple Summer Tour. The set of dates is Greedo’s first tour headlining shows since 2018.

Nearly five years to the day after his last performance in 2018, the tour begins on June 16 at The Novo in Los Angeles. It then continues this summer with concerts in Oakland and San Diego. On Friday, April 21st, at 10 am PT, tickets for Another Purple Summer will go on sale (LA | OAK | SD).

The Cali rap legend has had a busy year that has included many albums, noteworthy concerts, and more. Another Purple Summer is the latest entry into the run. Greedo most recently released Halfway There, his first album of entirely new music since 2018. Halfway There, recorded at Houston’s Sugar Hill Studios in the months following his January release, benefits from Greedy’s never-ending supply of melodies and unrivaled capacity to produce fully realized songs in a matter of minutes.

You can hear the Halfway There album below.