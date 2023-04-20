After what could be considered a disaster of performance during weekend one, Frank Ocean will not be back for the second run of Coachella. He will be replaced by the Rock group Blink 182.

Coachella released a statement regarding Ocean’s exit:

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank Ocean also added a statement. “It was chaotic. There is some beautiy in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Frank Ocean’s Coachella set left many fans underwhelmed. According to TMZ, Frank Ocean was on hand at rehearsals and got injured while riding a bike to transport across the festival grounds.

Ocean’s set was supposed to include an ice rink and ice skaters, casting over 100 skaters. Upon their arrival at Coachella, every piece of the skating routine was scrapped. The skaters would instead operate as background dancers and wore custom Prada.