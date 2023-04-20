Although Frank Ocean’s performance at Coachella was widely panned, the singer’s streams are rising.

According to Billboard, Ocean’s daily on-demand streams in the U.S. doubled. The numbers are a 94% increase from 5.2 million to 10.1 million. The songs that saw the largest increase are “Pink + White,” “Nights,” and “Novacane.”

After what could be considered a disaster of performance during weekend one, Frank Ocean will not be back for the second run of Coachella. He will be replaced by the Rock group Blink 182.

Coachella released a statement regarding Ocean’s exit:

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank Ocean also added a statement. “It was chaotic. There is some beautiy in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.