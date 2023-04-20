The Jonathan Majors fallout continues. Following being ousted from his management and public relation firms, and no longer attending the Met Gala with Valentino, the actor has been dropped from three new projects.

According to Deadline, studios in Hollywood are now apprehensive about working with the actor, leading to Majors’ dismissal from the film The Man in My Basement, an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers, and an unannounced Otis Redding biopic.

For The Man in My Basement, Majors was set to star and executive produce the film under his Tall Street Productions imprint. Protagonist Pictures are currently searching for Majors’ replacement. The movie tells the story of Charles Blakey, a man living in Sag Harbor who rents out the basement of his ancestral home for $50,000 to a European man for the summer, leading to a chaotic path of race, history, and the root of all evil. Majors was set to star opposite of William Dafoe.

Last week, Marvel insider Jeff Snieder revealed that Majors, who is currently planned to be a key component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could be replaced, citing Majors’ team and Marvel aligned with a plan for handling the issue.

One of the names floating as an option is Snowfall’s Damson Idris.

“Even though there hasn’t been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I’ve heard that’s the kind of actor, who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens,” said Sneider.

The next edition in the MCU is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set for release on May 5, 2023.