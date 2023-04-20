Killer Mike is officially starting the countdown for his new solo album MICHAEL in honor of his birthday with the release of “DON’T LET THE DEVIL (feat. EL-P & thankugoodsir).”

A lifelong rap fan whose consciousness is saturated in the sounds of the community that raised him—multiple eras of southern rap flows, Sunday church services, and barbershop discourse—MICHAEL is the acclaimed MC’s first solo project since 2012’s critically acclaimed R.A.P. Music.

You can see the video for “Don’t Let The Devil” below.

